LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Burning permits shouldn’t be issued at certain times of year

Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters fill an engine with water along Jenkins Road while putting out a wildfire on Doumont Road last month. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

To the editor,

Re: Crews put out one of the first blazes of this wildfire season, May 23.

A wildfire was started by a developer who had a permit. There should be no open fires at all during this hot weather. No permits issued. No exceptions. Developers can plan around not burning for the summer season. The developers’ wish to pursue clearing, burning and building must be weighed against the safety of the public and the environment.

What level of disaster will it take for this to become law? It needs to happen now. It could be the first practical action in council’s commitment to the environment.

Sandy Bell, Nanaimo

