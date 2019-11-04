LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Booze on ferries isn’t a good idea

To the editor,

Re: Alcohol available onboard B.C. Ferries starting this week, Oct. 24.

I am not happy about B.C. Ferries’ decision to sell alcohol. I understand they could use the revenue. At what expense?

It will be a good court case for the first accident leaving the boat. Really, who drives? A husband and wife have a drink or two each with lunch. They then get in there car.

It makes me wonder really what people at the top making huge salaries are thinking. I am sure someone right now is thinking up a good ICBC scam. That’s a whole other story. (I know why they are losing millions of dollars.)

Back to the idiots at the wheel. It is illegal for a driver or passenger to drink in a car. Even if you have the engine off. You are not allowed to sit in your car anywhere to drink. What I know to be true is after one drink your brain wants another. That is a dangerous scenario for me and my grandkids to go see my dad in Point Roberts. B.C. Ferries is putting people’s lives at risk, period. I would like to see what a lawyer thinks about this decision.

Kathy Calder, Union Bay

