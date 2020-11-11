LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ban excessive balloon use by businesses

Banning excessive use of balloons for commercial purposes would be a way to reduce waste, says letter writer. (Stock photo)

To the editor,

Re: City asks province to approve bylaw banning checkout bags, Oct. 28.

It’s good that the city is taking steps to reduce waste – another idea would be to ban the excessive use of single-use balloons by businesses. This would be an easy step to show that the city is serious about the environment and could inspire other municipalities to do the same.

Laura Kelsey, Nanaimo

