LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Ban all drive-thrus, period

To the editor,

Re: City should stop catering to fast-food drive-thrus, Opinion, Dec. 10.

This is about drive-thrus. Your guest commentator right is on the mark. The proliferation of drive-thrus is a national disgrace. This is one of the most blatant and visible examples of how Canadians care very little for the environment.

We should urge our governments, at all levels to ban drive-thrus – all drive-thrus, period. All existing drive-thrus should be dismantled. No ‘grandfathering’ of polluting behavior.

David Gwynne, Nanaimo

