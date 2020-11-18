LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Balloons don’t cause harm to environment

To the editor,

Re: Bring in balloon ban, Letters, Nov. 11.

Correcting misconceptions about latex balloons, latex is biodegradable and extracted from rubber trees located in topical places. Rubber trees are harvested much like our maple syrup. Once they reach the harvesting state, from seed, six to seven years they are tapped once every three days. These trees are not only good for the latex they produce, the trees consume carbon dioxide which slows the effect of global warming and prevent deforestation. A less-concentrated liquid is also collected separately from the latex. It is then dried, coagulated and processed as dry rubber used in tires. These trees at the end of their usefulness for latex are then cut into lumber, mostly used for furniture. Nothing goes to waste.

It takes a balloon approximately the same length of time to decompose as it takes an oak leaf.

Therefore in actual fact, by purchasing latex balloons you are saving the rubber trees and the environment.

Public education on this matter is key. In this day and age of environmental concerns, think about this: buy latex balloons, save the rubber trees from being destroyed in the very forests we need so badly to combat global warming.

Karen Roine, Balloon Emporium, Nanaimo

