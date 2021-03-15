LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Apartments needed, not condos

Building condos won't help create housing vacancy for people who need it, says letter writer

Maps from 2019 and 2020 showing new housing starts in Nanaimo. The blue dots indicate multi-family dwellings. (City of Nanaimo image)

To the editor,

Re: Two five-storey buildings approved on Haliburton Street, Feb. 3.

These buildings are described as 79 residential ‘units.’ Nothing states any of these are rental units. Therefore, we must assume that these are condominium units at a high sale price, plus monthly fees. City council and staff must know this.

Rental housing is what is sorely needed in Nanaimo. Condominium units do not appear to open up any housing for the disadvantaged people wandering the streets of Nanaimo.

In my opinion, approving the wrong type of housing is not benefiting the citizens of Nanaimo.

Harry Adcock, Lantzville

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin