LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Anti-masculinity flourishing

To the editor,

I am very concerned with the anti-masculinity ideologies that seem to be flourishing in our schools and universities. When my son was in high school just a few years ago, he came back with a reading assignment that labelled hyper-masculinity in rap music as part of the cause of misogyny and disrespect for women in general. I don’t like rap music but that’s not the point.

If masculinity is labelled as the cause of all the problems in the world I believe it is a lie because masculinity and femininity in relationship are naturally occurring attributes that can enable us to transcend the mere survivalist mode of life and create meaning and inspiration.

The problems in the world are caused by people with bad attitudes. We live in a hyper-capitalist world where too often the most self-ambitious and plastic people come into power regardless of gender. This means we live in a society controlled by the rich which is not a true patriarchy. A true patriarchy for me would be societies led primarily by selfless and noble men who understand our species and know the importance of becoming self-reliant, self-owned and self-determined in our own regions. That would be good.

Holden Southward, Nanaimo

