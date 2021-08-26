LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another statutory holiday is one too many

To the editor,

Re: Reconciliation Day something Canadians asked for, Editorial, Aug. 11.

Canada cannot afford a new statutory holiday because its economic growth rate has been falling compared to its peers in the G20 and is now in 18th place.

Moreover, introducing the new National Day for Truth and Reconciliation statutory holiday will increase payroll costs for business.

I would recommend that any new statutory holiday will first require the removal of an existing holiday, for example, Victoria Day which was instituted for Queen Victoria who died 120 years ago.

Anthonie den Boef, Nanoose Bay

