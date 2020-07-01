LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An oil spill in B.C. is unthinkable

To the editor,

The environment has always been at the forefront when Canadians and tourists alike talk about B.C. The pressure from Alberta pushing more pipelines across our province is tearing me apart. We all rely on our beautiful West Coast – so many reasons for that. The B.C. Interior is a magical place.

I wonder what this economy will be if lands and waterways are manipulated by oil companies to make room for pipelines. I guess the tearing up of our forest and water is just the beginning; we have to prepare for oil spills. Do we want to sit and wait for that day? Is it all worth it? I don’t believe it is.

There are other ways to make money. We know the truth. I don’t want pipelines to the coast.

Anne Marie Benoit, Nanaimo

