LETTER TO THE EDITOR: All levels of government need to take action on homelessness

To the editor,

Canada is one of the richest countries in the world. So, end of argument, there is no doubt we can afford any costs of providing a solution to homelessness that is now becoming a blight on the rest of society. So the question is not how do we do this but why have we not done so.

In my opinion, it is simply a lack of will which manifests itself into endless debates, studies, discussions, more studies, and blah blah blah from most politicians elected today. The ‘finger of fault’ points directly at all municipal councillors, mayors, MPs, MLAs, every minister, especially the prime minister, but more so at every citizen who continues to vote for and elect bumbling and fumbling buffoons to form their government.

So there you have it. It is not that we can’t but a clear case of we don’t want to, followed by all kinds of excuses and rhetoric which we have grown accustomed to hearing from the mouths of those who should be taking action.

Let’s not wait until a perfect solution is found. Do something, even something temporary but please take actions which will have immediate and positive results. I will do my part by only voting for a politician and party with a plan and commitment to fix this problem before the end of their next mandate.

Cliff Marcil, Nanaimo

