LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Air travel, climate action don’t seem to go together

To the editor,

Re: Airport’s $14M terminal hosts official opening, March 3.

Amazing. The same politicians who were declaring a climate emergency last year are tripping over themselves congratulating each other over the $14.2-million expansion of the Nanaimo Airport.

Paul Manly, our Green Party MP, gushes about how important the airport growth is to Nanaimo’s economic development. Sheila Malcolmson, our MLA from the rabidly anti-fossil fuel NDP, calls the airport expansion “a real point of pride.” Are you kidding me?

What do these politicians think planes and jets run on? Unicorn tears? (They actually run on carbon-dioxide-spewing jet fuel.) This is just the beginning of a huge expansion for the airport; they are just getting started on their $55-million, 20-year growth plan. Are planners not heeding the words of climate scientists?

Sorry to all you youngsters for the hypocrisy and destroying your future, but we really need a bigger airport. Right now. LOL.

D.S. Reid, Nanoose Bay

