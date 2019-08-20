LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Addiction, homelessness response isn’t working

Elected officials need to be willing to try something else, says letter writer

To the editor,

I would be proud of my elected officials if they could recognize when a program is not working and are actually human enough to say, “let’s try something else that will work.” There is no shame in admitting when something is not working; after all, we are all human. I want to stand behind a government that recognizes a mistake and corrects it in a timely manner.

I cannot stand behind a government that continues to let people kill themselves or expects its citizens to watch it happen in front of them. That is heartless. At no time did I ever see a campaign platform that promised to enable its vulnerable citizens to kill themselves for the world to see, nor to expect taxpayers to bear the brunt of the aftermath. Stop enabling this crisis.

Sandra Steward-Kobewka, Nanaimo

