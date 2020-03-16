LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accept change at Opal Road

To the editor,

Re: Opal frustrations creating danger, Letters, Feb. 25.

I live in the Sherwood Forest area and I too enjoyed using Opal Road as a short cut to Uplands Drive, but now that this change has been made I accept it. I am going to assume this change wasn’t made lightly and that the city must have agreed with the residents that this street was never meant to be used as a thoroughfare or the city would not have spent the money to make this change. As far as the safety concerns that were brought up, in my opinion there is no more of a safety concern for people or traffic now than there was before. I have seen people come off of Opal Road on to Rock City Road and make an illegal left turn instead of turning to the right as they’re supposed to, my solution to that would be make Opal a dead-end road, end of story.

So people, please stop complaining, accept that it’s now a little more inconvenient than it use to be and get on with your life.

Barry Watson, Nanaimo

