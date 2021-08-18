LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Abyss should be made safer for children and for pets

Firefighters assess the scene after another dog fell into the Abyss crevice last month. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

To the editor,

Re: Firefighter climbs into Abyss crevice to rescue another dog, July 28.

How many more times will Nanaimo Fire Rescue personnel have to rescue dogs (and maybe people in the future) from the Abyss?

For many years, an obvious danger, which dogs won’t realize, but why hasn’t it ever been made safe? At the very least, it shouldn’t be too difficult to install some netting or more permanent structures to stop these ridiculous occurrences. Who is responsible for that area?

The safety aspect must be finalized urgently before there is a real tragedy.

Pauline Langley, Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Firefighters rescue another dog that fell into Nanaimo’s Abyss crevice

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Fire Rescue descends into Abyss to rescue six-month-old pup

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Fire Rescue rope team saves dog from Abyss crevice

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters or letters specifically addressing someone else will not be published.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin