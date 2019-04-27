LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Green vote would shake up the status quo

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor,

If there’s one consolation to having this byelection followed by yet another election, it’s that we have the chance to get better representation out of it by voting smart this time. If we vote Green, we all win – and it has nothing to do with policy, just timing. If we elect a representative of one of the other parties, good for them, nothing to see here, move on.

Green is different though. Green party members in Ottawa are rare. There will be speculation about why we voted for Paul Manly. There will be concern as to what this election foretells. Is a Green surge imminent, or is this a local thing? Is there a policy that should be adopted before the big election? Is it a protest vote?

If you want more attention from whatever party you support, vote for the one person who will get their attention. We know there’s another election in a few months – let’s send a message that will get everyone to look harder at what’s important in this riding.

Craig Jackson, Nanaimo

<hr width=”75%”>

