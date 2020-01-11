LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A glance around the globe shows an Earth in crisis

If you really care about saving the planet that we call our home, you will help, says letter writer

To the editor,

I strongly urge you to think about recent events that you have seen in the news. What have they been?

The multi-year drought in southern Africa? How about the glacier that ‘died’ in Iceland? Or more recently you may have heard about millions of acres that have been torched and the homes that have been swallowed by flames in Australia.

Devastating events such as these have been all over the news, and I can almost guarantee that you have seen coverage on at least a few. But the question is have you paid enough attention to them? Enough attention to realize that our world is going through nothing other than a crisis? That with every passing second that we fail to acknowledge what is happening the state of our world in worsening? Australia will continue to burn, glaciers will continue to melt, sea levels will continue to rise, entire species will continue to go extinct, air quality will continue to worsen and our planet will continue to die.

Like I said, you are most likely aware of our climate crisis and the events that it has caused, but if you really care about saving the planet that we call our home, you will help. There are so many ways that people like you and I can have a hand in saving the planet. A simple search on Google will provide you with hundreds of ways that you can be a little bit greener and friendlier to our home. I ask you to please try, in hopes that together we can stop the climate crisis and preserve our beautiful home.

Reese Beadall, Nanaimo

RELATED: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

RELATED: Nanaimo protesters join in on global climate strike

RELATED: Nanaimo city council declares climate emergency

<hr width=”75%”>

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press or the Nanaimo News Bulletin. If you have a different view, we encourage you to write to us or contribute to the discussion below.