Letter: To health care colleagues – We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you

On behalf of the Elk Valley Physicians, we would like to say 'We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you" to our healthcare colleagues during this fourth, and worst wave of the COVID Pandemic. There are over 200 healthcare workers in Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, and South Country working tirelessly around the clock to serve our communities with dedication and compassionate hearts. They continue to show up to work every day despite the long hours and the constant demands to work more hours or days since the pandemic began. They continue to do their job with grace and professionalism.

On behalf of the Elk Valley Physicians, we would like to say ‘We see you, we hear you, and we stand with you” to our healthcare colleagues during this fourth, and worst wave of the COVID Pandemic. There are over 200 healthcare workers in Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie, and South Country working tirelessly around the clock to serve our communities with dedication and compassionate hearts. They continue to show up to work every day despite the long hours and the constant demands to work more hours or days since the pandemic began. They continue to do their job with grace and professionalism.

So we say THANK YOU to our Nurses, Unit Clerks, Laboratory staff, Radiology techs, Housekeepers, Janitorial staff, Paramedics, First Responders, Respiratory Therapists, Maintenance Workers, Front Door Greeters, Administrative staff in the hospitals and clinics, Kitchen staff, long-term care staff, Home Health teams, Community Allied Health, and all the others that play a role in keeping our hospitals and clinics a safe place to seek help. When you need them, they are there, and will continue to be there for you.

In the Elk Valley, all patients with severe or life-threatening illnesses and injuries which require constant care, close supervision and/or life support equipment and medication, are transferred to East Kootenay Regional Hospital – Intensive Care Unit (ICU). However right now, all ICUs in this province are overflowing. So here at our rural hospitals, our teams are doing what we can. Medical care has improved by leaps and bounds over the 100 years since the last pandemic, but no amount of expertise and ICU care can stop this pandemic train alone. Medical professionals can’t win this fight without the public also doing their part. So, a big thanks as well, to the more than 10,000 residents of the Elk Valley that have been vaccinated!

Once again, we feel privileged to be working alongside such a committed team of healthcare professionals. Please join us in thanking them and all those that are doing their best to keep our community safe!

Dr. Kimberley Allan; Dr. Todd Loewen, Dr. Lisa Tessler, Dr. Ashley Bakker, Dr. Marian Ma, Dr. Rob Weitemeyer, Dr. Kimberley Barden, Dr. David McBeath, Dr. Keirsten Wilson, Dr. Sheri Bentley, Dr. Paul Michal, Andrea Fieldhouse, NP, Dr. PJ Burnett, Dr. Alastair Nicoll, Dr. Shelley Forrest, Dr. Deena Case, Dr. Sarah Pearce, Dr. Randy Holmes, Dr. T. Chalmers-Nixon, Dr. Jennifer Pond, Dr. Lori Gadsden, Dr. Ron Clark, Dr. Jeff Rader, Dr. Claire Hirst, Dr. Clay Hammett, Dr. Rob Riddell, Dr. Virginia Robinson, Dr. Annick Rodrigue, Dr. Susan Rohn, Dr. Shayne Soetaert, Dr. Joel Stimson, Dr. Michael Stuckey