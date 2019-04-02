LETTER: Tired of paying more for gas in Chilliwack

Am I the only person that is tired of paying five cents a litre more than our neighbours in Abbotsford for gas?

I drive from Chilliwack to Delta five times a week so I buy a lot of gas.

This a.m. an Esso station in Delta was 1.44 per litre while all of Chilliwack was 1.49. Just a heads up to everyone that sells anything in Chilliwack. Groceries, booze, furniture, hardware — anything at all.

When your Chilliwack gas retailers gouge us at the pump, we will drive 20 minutes down the road to shop for whatever it is that you sell.

That way we get the groceries and save money on gas at the same time.

Doug Parks