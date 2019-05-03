LETTER: Timmy sets poor example for young drivers

Dear Editor,

Most of us have seen the Tim Hortons commercial in which a new young driver drives up to a Tim Hortons drive-by window, but is not experienced enough to drive close to the window, and has to reach way out of the car window for the two drinks he gets (one for himself and one for, presumably, his dad).

Then he drives off.

So… now we have a young, very inexperienced driver driving with one hand on the wheel and the other holding the drink, which is presumably while he is driving.

Can you say someone didn’t really think this commercial through?

Barry Whaites, Langley City