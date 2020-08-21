LETTER: Time to stop old-growth logging

It is so exciting to see that a few courageous selfless caring individuals have established a blockade camp to stop Teal Jones from making a logging road up into the headwaters of Fairy Creek. These forest protectors know the value of the dwindling old-growth ecosystems – a priceless historical national treasure – something which the NDP government continues to ignore, sidestep while in fact permitting and encouraging continued old-growth logging.

Despite my MLA, Carole James, stating in a letter to me that she “cares deeply” about this issue (saving old-growth forest ecosystems), she has not agreed to call for a moratorium on all old-growth logging. The NDP government feels it needs to find a “science-based approach” for the “solution” to this problem.

The current science is abundant. Is the solution not obvious? Stop the logging of all old growth forest ecosystems.

Georgina Kirkman

Victoria

Goldstream News Gazette