Letter: Time to slow down development in Langley Township

Editor: Interesting that Grant Ward writes that Mr. Thompson's opinions show no signs of any research. But it is Mr.Thompson's opinion and he is entitled to it.

Editor: Interesting that Grant Ward writes that Mr. Thompson’s opinions show no signs of any research. But it is Mr.Thompson’s opinion and he is entitled to it.

My question to Mr. Ward is, what is the matter with the anti-development crowd opposing development?

I’ve lived here for 30 years and am getting pretty done with seeing what was once a peaceful little community turned into a place where traffic is horrendous, parking anywhere on weekends is insane and my taxes continue to rise on a yearly basis.

Where does all the money from this increased development go?

What real good has this higher density brought to either of the Langleys?

The only real benefit I can see is to the developers who seem to have an open invitation to build wherever and whatever they want. Willoughby comes to mind.

And what about the infrastructure to handle the ever increasing population? Our hospital needs enlarging or replacing, it’s been around for over 50 years.

Schools are built and are at capacity almost right away.

Traffic along 208 Street and 200 Street can be a nightmare.

We need more police and maybe even a snowplow around once in a while during the winter. I’ve lived in my current home since 2000 and have only ever seen one snowplow and that’s when there was no snow.

As a resident of the Township I can hardly wait to vote Jack Froese and his crowd out.

They’ve had their time, now we need to have someone on council that is willing to slow down the development in the Township.

Joe Schiller,

Langley