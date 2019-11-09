LETTER: Time to honour Agassiz, Chilliwack veterans

On Nov. 11, communities across Canada will observe a moment of silence to honour those who have served our country.

Many of Canada’s brave men and women who served in the First and Second World War, Korea, and Afghanistan as well as Canada’s many peacekeeping operations have called our city home — some as residents before or after their service and others stationed at CFB Chilliwack, who all took it upon themselves to carry out Canada’s commitment to peace and liberty.

Canadian Forces Base Chilliwack (CFB Chilliwack) was constructed in 1942 as one of British Columbia’s first lines of defense against potential Japanese invasion. For over 50 years after the war, CFB Chilliwack housed and trained thousands of members of the Canadian military and was at one time responsible for all Canadian Forces in the Lower Mainland.

Many of Canada’s servicemen and women also called Chilliwack and Agassiz home in their civilian lives, some of whom would never return after answering the call of duty. It is for this reason that we remember and honour all those from our home, and those across Canada and the globe who sacrificed so much for us.

This year, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #32 will be hosting their Remembrance Day Ceremony at the AESS auditorium, which will start at 10 a.m.

I sincerely hope that you will all be able to take a moment to honour and remember our brave veterans to whom we owe so much. To all those who have served and continue to serve, thank you.

– Laurie Throness, MLA, Chilliwack-Kent

