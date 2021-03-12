LETTER: Time to end ICBC’s monopoly

'In B.C., you want auto insurance, it's our way or get out'

I am writing regarding our pathetic government-controlled auto insurance, ICBC.

Over the last few weeks there have been numerous articles in The Progress about ICBC that I agree with and would like to add my comments as well.

Before the provincial election, the BC Liberals were looking at opening up insurance to outside companies.

But not the NDP. This is supposed to be a democratic country until you cross the border into B.C. You want auto insurance, it’s our way or get out. Nice reception.

My second comment is regarding the ICBC employee who got caught by the bank for theft of over $400,000.

If one employee can do this, what is to make us believe that many more aren’t, or haven’t in the past, also lining their pockets.

How many millions of ICBC customer dollars have been lifted? I’ll bet lots.

This is why their rates are so ridiculous.

Open up the industry.

Ron McPherson

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress