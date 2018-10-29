LETTER: Time to consider proportional representation system

Over the years voters have consistently expressed a clear dissatisfaction with the current system

Dear Editor:

Well, here we are in the final phase of the exercise, so let’s summarize.

First off, don’t sweat the math. It is suffice to just have an understanding of the principle of the different systems and leave the rest to Elections BC.

Over the years voters have consistently expressed in polls a clear dissatisfaction with the current system, but have not made any changes when given the opportunity; although STV was approved by a clear majority on the first ballot.

It is likely that, one way or the other, this referendum will be your last foreseeable opportunity.

The main voices we have heard in the debate so far have been the Liberal Party and its clients who want no change.

Both the NDP and Green Parties have been relatively subdued, but it is well known that they have wanted MMP for years. Some sectors of the media oppose change.

When we step outside of our immediate world and see what others are doing, the vast majority of developed countries use PR of some sort, and the map of FPTP looks very much like an old British Empire map.

When commissions have been struck in Canada to study and advise, they overwhelmingly recommended PR.

So, with all the rhetoric so far, whether to change or not should be clearly forming up in your mind by now.

Perhaps the biggest difficulty is imagining the current political paradigm fixed in our minds over the years in a new and different circumstance that would embrace a completely different approach and behaviour.

But then perhaps that may be essentially what we are looking for, more so than a different way of accounting the vote into seats.

Certainly it would take parties and politicians some time to adjust, but perhaps not more than a few elections. During this time it is likely cooperation will go up and combativeness will go down.

In any event, you will have the right to vote to return back to the old system after two elections if you want, so you really can’t lose.

Do you have the courage to make change? This is your last chance, so dig down.

In the end, for heavens sake folks, we have to evolve or we just make ourselves ever smaller in this world.

Roy Roope

Summerland

