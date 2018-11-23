LETTER: Time running out for electoral reform ballot

All Pro Rep options will provide excellent results proportional with the popular vote

Dear Editor:

Time is running out to get your vote to Elections BC for the Pro Rep Referendum deadline Nov 30.

At this late date, even a small interruption in the postal service might be a problem so it is best to take it to a Service BC nearest you.

Don’t delay!

Just think: no more false majorities, no more ‘safe’ seats, no more wasted votes, no more backroom politics and no more winner-take-all. Vote for change! Vote for fairness! Vote for Pro Rep!

If you are still having a problem with the second question of the referendum, leave it blank.

All Pro Rep options will provide excellent results proportional with the popular vote and will fix the fundamental problems with First Past the Post.

If you just can’t leave it blank, take the five-minute quiz at www.referendumguide.ca.

This is a great opportunity – please take it.

Glen Jones

Summerland

