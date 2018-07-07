Letter: Time for TWU to get rid of its covenant

Editor: I'm not entirely sure what form of diversity that Matt Etherington fears will be missed in Canada in their letter, Saddened by Friday's Supreme Court decision.

Do we need more people who reject laws in Canada? Do we need more people who inject themselves into strangers’ love lives? Do we need more institutions to insist on the nature of their patrons’ sexual interactions?

The diversity that they are bemoaning is one that is welcome to join the dodo, in that the university is contractually obligating students to live a repressive lifestyle, and one that actually rejects diverse people.

The Supreme Court of Canada did not reject the TWU Law School, but confirmed that the Law Society of BC may in fact not certify lawyers. The solution is quite simple: TWU should get rid of the covenant that requires its students to refrain from very legal and, dare I say, very socially acceptable behaviours.

At this point, students can then make their own decisions and live a life that they see as best for them as adults — and this may include all the details of the currently problematic covenant or not. This is diversity: people making their own free choices. And then at this point, TWU gets a law school.

Roland Bottiglieri,

Langley