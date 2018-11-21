LETTER: Time for fair voting

We've been hearing the pros and cons of proportional representation for a few weeks now. Although it may seem confusing to some, it really boils down to one thing - do you want your vote to count?

We’ve been hearing the pros and cons of proportional representation for a few weeks now. Although it may seem confusing to some, it really boils down to one thing – do you want your vote to count?

With proportional presentation my vote and your vote will actually count. If 40 per cent of us select the NDP, for example, then the NDP will have approximately 40 per cent of the MLAs and therefore 40 per cent of the decision-making power. Couldn’t be simpler. With First Past the Post, if 40 per cent of us vote for the NDP, the NDP will most likely have a majority of MLA’s and therefore 100 per cent of the decision-making power. So 60 per cent of us have no voice for the next four years.

Personally, I favour the very simple and brilliantly designed made in Canada Dual Member Proportional voting system, which, incidentally, has no party lists, unless you consider 2 names on the ballot to be a list.

Enough of the fear-mongering from the right over petty non-issues. The only thing that should matter is whether a person’s vote counts. Time for fair voting.

Susan Andrews

North Saanich