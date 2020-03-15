LETTER: Time for change in the village of Fort Langley

Dear Editor,

[Controversial Fort sites to become part of Kwantlen reserve, March 9, Langley Advance Times online].

The buildings are to be transferred to the Kwantlen First Nation in the near future…

Congratulations to Eric Woodward and Kwantlen First Nation in this amazing plan to move forward for generations to come… for all to enjoy Fort Langley.

Mayor and council are writing their own history unto itself in this case, and not a very pleasant one, not forward thinking – from day one shooting themselves in the foot, and losing what could have been for all.

But the one thing we all have to understand is time waits for no one. We are wasting time.

I urge mayor and council to remove the condition for a development application, which has been outlined to them in writing and write a better outcome in this case.

I will be there the day this happens, and welcome the future.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

