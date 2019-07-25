LETTER – Time for BC Ferries to give up on the failed cable ferry experiment

Dear editor,

When will BC Ferries declare the longest cable ferry in the world experiment a failure? It is not working, and the residents and visitors of Denman and Hornby islands are fed up with being guinea pigs.

We need a reliable ferry during regular hours, and one that is available for after-hours emergencies, not one that shuts down for “scheduled” maintenance during the actual schedule, and may or may not be available after hours.

One of the cable ferry selling points was that it is “environmentally friendly” yet as documented by CTV and other media recently, the cable coverings are being routinely shaven off which adds to the microplastic contamination of the marine environment.

These particles contain carcinogens that end up being ingested by even the smallest of creatures like zooplankton.

Up the food chain they go and even end up in the meat of shellfish such as oysters which are then consumed by humans who are at the top of the food chain.

BC Ferries states that they have attempted to fix the problem for years without success which is evidenced by the recent increase in cable covering findings along Denman Isl. beaches.

On a regular dog walk, I’m now finding more cable covering debris than shellfish tenure debris….. imagine that!

Edi Johnston

Denman Island

