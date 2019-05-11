LETTER: Time for action on climate change

I believe it is past time for a serious look at our dire situation regarding climate change.

It is encouraging to see a rapid increase of awareness in Nelson and the surrounding area.

What is required at this time is a lot of action. Think of it this way — we need to fight climate change with the same effort we fought the Second World War.

First off, we need to stop the coal train from the East Kootenay. In this war, they are the enemies. The coal mines account for 86 per cent of all carbon emissions from the Kootenays.

That is all of the fuel being burnt to get the coal to China. During World War II victory gardens were planted. It’s time to dig up the lawns.

So how is it we really protect Nelson? You fight a war with volunteers to reduce fuel in the interior.

There are a lot of coniferous trees in Nelson near the buildings. This means goodbye Nelson in the event of an ember storm. It would also be wise to equip households with portable tanks to put out embers.

I spent 12 years as a volunteer in the Blewett Fire Department. I was a captain and a first responder. I went to a wildfire conference in Kelowna and took a three day incident command training course.

I can list numerous examples of why we are so vulnerable. I would appreciate a response from the mayor and council, the regional district and our local MLA.

Brian Zacharias

Blewett