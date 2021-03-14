LETTER: Time change frustration

Despite that 93 per cent of B.C. survey recipients voted to end the twice-annual time change, again we must all endure this negative occurrence once again, seemingly no closer than we were in September 2019. This occurrence has been repeatedly linked to car crashes, as well negative medical conditions ranging from sleep issues to heart attacks.

The B.C. government says they can’t make the legislative change due to the United States, however, just one year ago the Yukon government easily switched to Pacific daylight saving time.

How long must this continue?

Colin Holstein

Mill Bay

