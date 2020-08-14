LETTER: Throness’s ‘freedoms’ aren’t his constituents’

'A public servant must exercise consideration for the freedoms of all their constituents'

A quick response to Darrell Johnson’s letter “MLA Throness is being attacked as a Christian politician,” (Chilliwack Progress, Letters, July 30, 2020).

Darrell wrote about Chilliwack MLA Laurie Throness and the article with the headline “NDP wants Throness booted from B.C. Liberal caucus,” and how he said this is “yet another sign that we are losing our individual freedoms in Canada.”

While I don’t agree with this statement, I would like to note two key words “individual freedoms.”

As a Member of the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Throness is obliged to represent all his constituents and the public money he uses to promote himself as our MLA should do the same. Mr. Throness’s individual freedoms are not at risk. Having constraints on where an MLA advertises does not put their individual freedoms at risk. In the capacity of a public servant, one must at times park one’s individual freedoms/beliefs, particularly when they exclude others, and think of the constituents’ collective freedoms.

A public servant must exercise consideration for the freedoms of all their constituents!

J. Chalmer

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Chilliwack Progress