Letter: Thoughts on the national park debate

Since moving to the Southern Interior about 14 years ago, I have taken a great interest in the debate regarding the pros and cons of a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

From the perspective of being an assistant deputy minister of finance and treasury board in Victoria for many years, and the province’s lead negotiator to finalize the establishment of two national regional parks in B.C., I have come to the conclusion that the multi-faceted, scientific evidence to support a new national park reserve is overwhelming. Moreover, I can attest to the fact that the provincial government just simply does not have the resources to provide the level of stewardship needed to achieve the conservation and environment objectives to protect this unique part of Canada and to take advantage of the significant cultural and economic benefits that could be had locally.

Having said that, I can totally appreciate the concerns raised by local residents over how a new park reserve might affect them, their current land use activities and the need for informed consultations. This is critically important and must be addressed. It has been many years since these consultations began and based on my experience, the province and Parks Canada are doing a very good job in this respect. From what I see, legitimate concerns (e.g. ranching, grazing, helicopter use, access, fire protection, etc.) are all being addressed and the process is continuing.

There will always be a small group of vested self-interests who will never accept considered change; who will prey on the anxieties of the lesser informed and resort to intimidation tactics, vandalism and unlawful behaviour to achieve their goals. No amount of consultation will ever convince them.

As for the call for a referendum, I think the Osoyoos council got it right. Several years back, during my first meeting with our MLA, Linda Larson (who, in a 2015 interview with CBC, referred to park supporters as “crazies” and “extremists”), she told me that there should be a referendum. I said, ‘OK, but what would you do if, say, 75 per cent of the people supported a new park reserve, would you go along with that?’ She responded very testily ‘No! I’ve already told you, I’m supporting the minority who don’t want a park.’ Interesting, if not telling, logic.

It’s time to move on. The call for a referendum is just another delay tactic. Let Parks Canada, the provincial government and First Nations do their jobs.

Steve Hollett

