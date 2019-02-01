Letter: Thoughts on PR

Tina Lee’s letter to the editor (Penticton Western News, Jan. 2, Continuing the fight for a fairer system) expresses wishful hope that the PR system will somehow be inflicted upon our system at some future distant date, despite the recent popular and democratic B.C. rejection of the concept.

Denmark’s recent national election results offer an interesting postscript.

Four months after the vote in that multi-party state, a government has finally been formed. What unhappily came to late fruition was a coalition minority hoping to run the country.

Canadians are, on the whole, less phlegmatic, less docile and more fractious than the very likeable Danes. Such an outcome would be less than welcome in our vigorous and competitive national mix.

John Thomas

Okanagan Falls