LETTER: Thoughts and actions must be more ecocentric when it comes to single-use plastics

Re: 'Ban of some single-use plastics only the start' (PQB News, Oct. 21)

Great to see this editorial that highlight the ongoing problem of single-use plastics in our community.

Since such plastics have not been accepted in the Parksville and Qualicum Beach area since about March of this year, we have been stockpiling and taking the plastics to Nanaimo. This is not a good ongoing solution.

I agree that we all need take the reduce/reuse/recycle seriously in all parts of our lives. This however should not be limited to end users only.

Corporations producing various consumer products should also be responsible in making meaningful changes.

Of course government leadership through legislative changes is also a component in the overall actions required.

In the end, it is important to remember that ” nature can do quite well without us, but how well can we do without nature?”

We need to be more ecocentric in our thinking and acting.

Chris Lemphers

Qualicum Beach

