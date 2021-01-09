LETTER: Those vaccinated for COVID-19 must still take precautions to prevent spread, Langley man writes

Precautions are expected to stay in place for a while even for those who have received the vaccine

Dear Editor,

People should continue to wear masks and restrict travel even after receiving the second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Wearing masks and travel restrictions should continue until all of us get the two dose regimen, stating this may not happen until June or July.

We don’t know if just getting the vaccination prevents serious illness or does it also prevent you from getting infection entirely. Meaning you can still get infected with the virus and pass it on to others.

Don’t let your guard down just because you got vaccinated.

Dean Clark, Langley

