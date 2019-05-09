LETTER: Thirty groups March for Life

Dear editor,

If you noticed a few people standing at an intersection waving signs on your way to work this week, I was probably one of them.

If you didn’t see the signs, they say, “Signs Up for the Pre-born,” “Canada has no abortion law,” and, “We need a law.”

Since the drive-by traffic during rush hour doesn’t have much time to chat, I wanted to briefly explain what we’re doing there.

This week Thursday is the March for Life, when thousands of Canadians rally to tell our government we want them to protect pre-born children. All week, we want to bring that same message in our community.

This is part of a larger movement of 30 groups doing this across Canada this week, organized by WeNeedaLaw.ca.

The fact that Canada has absolutely no law surrounding abortion is something about 80 per cent of Canadians don’t realize – abortion can happen at any point in pregnancy, for any reason. Yet most Canadians do not support late-term abortion, or abortion for sex-selection and “family balancing.”

Where do you stand on these?

Canada is the only democratic country in the world to legally ignore the issue of abortion.

Thanks to ultrasound technology, we all know a pregnant woman carries nothing besides a new human being inside her.

In recognition of that human life, we need to start regulating abortion. Let’s start where we have common ground.

Sheila Van Delft, Langley