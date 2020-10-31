LETTER: Thieves steal Halloween from seven-year-old Maple Ridge boy

Speaking to those who think about buying "too cheap," holiday decorations

Dear Editor,

This letter is not directed towards the thieves who stole all my seven-year-old grandson’s inflatable Halloween decorations a night before the big day; rather, I’d like to speak to those individuals who sometimes buy these, ‘too cheap, not to pass up’ items.

People who purchase items at such a reduced price must know in the back of their mind that whatever they bought must have been stolen, but buy it anyway because it’s such a good deal.

They don’t think of the little boy who looks on his front lawn in the morning and asks, “why did they do this?”

He did not cry or yell, just said, “I hope Ghosty is OK.” Yes, he had names for all of them, too.

Remember, if they can’t sell it, they won’t steal it, so don’t buy something if you think it could be stolen.

If you bought cheap well used Halloween inflatables on Oct. 30, enjoy them, we did.

Mark Burns, Maple Ridge

