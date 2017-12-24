LETTER: There’s no money in people

Once again the front page and pages 3 and 4 of the Dec. 20 issue of the PNR has, in my opinion, touched on the contrasts of values in our society today.

Again Woodwynn Farms is being penalized for trying to help some of the less fortunate in our society. Is being forced out of your living quarters because of the danger of fires and less than modern expectations of sanitation more dangerous than being left out on the street in freezing temperatures with little sustenance and no protection from the weather?

Is it better to be spending large sums of money to produce a product that may tend to reduce the pain of living or not caring whether you live or not, because the production of that product may provide jobs for up to 1,500(?) bodies.

Perhaps if some of the money that is going into the production of pot were spent on people we would not need so much pot.

But then there is no money in people is there?

Richard A. Young

Sidney