LETTER: There’s a man with a gun over there

Agassiz resident Harvey Andrews shares his thoughts on the latest shooting in Chilliwack

RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Dear Editor,

Los Angeles and Vancouver has arrived in Chilliwack.

Chilliwack has had two shooting within one week. This sort of thing was once common in Los Angeles and Vancouver, just more so in Los Angeles.

I used to live in Los Angeles, it was very common to hear automatic gunfire right outside your apartment window. In the middle of the day and in the middle of the night. It didn’t cease. I lived with that sort of thing.

What happens in Chilliwack will find its way into Agassiz. Agassiz has seen rapid growth in these last few years; with that growth came crime.

-Harvey Andrew, Agassiz

