LETTER – There should be an opt-out option for Comox Valley’s waste disposal proposal

Dear editor,

A very good program initiated by the Comox Valley Regional District to finally have our garbage picked up at a reasonable price – something that could have been done a long time ago.

Many of the people living in the outskirts of the big city have used private waste management companies at a fair price or chose to take their garbage to Pigeon Lake for recycling and pay each time.

The CVRD has decided that if the program is approved by the people living in the district, we cannot refuse the service, and must pay whatever they decide.

Well, you in the district office, it does not work that way… like I said at the beginning, it is a very good program, but we, the people, should have the choice to opt out and keep the local waste management company that has been serving us for all these years and most likely will go out of business if this district program is approved their way. I think Putin would be proud of our district office executives.

Roch St. Pierre,

Courtenay

RELATED: Roadside waste collection proposed in rural areas of Comox Valley

Comox Valley Record