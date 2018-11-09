LETTER: There are kind people out there

I wanted to let him know how much it meant to me

This is addressed to the young man who accidentally backed into the front of my little Geo and caused some minor damage to my licence plate holder and kind of bent my plate.

He told me to meet him at the scene the next day and he would put a new plate holder and straighten my plate. I went back to the scene and, before I even got out of my car, there he was with tools in hand and a brand new plate holder, just as promised.

Then, much to my surprise, he presented me with a $50 gift card to Tim Hortons as an “I’m sorry” gift.

I thought that was way too generous but he insisted I accept it and told me it would make him feel better. That was one of the nicest things that has ever happened to me and I hugged him and gave him a quick kiss of thanks.

I didn’t even think to get his name but I wanted to let him know how much that meant to me.

We can’t forget that there are a whole lot of responsible, respectful and kind people out there. Thanks again.

Hilary Sands

Mission