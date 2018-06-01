Letter: The wrong line

There is no such thing as something for nothing.

Last time the NDP (Not Disposed to Produce) was in power (the lost 10 years that floundered on the Glen Clark ferry’s debacle) we had to send our kids to Alberta for work because of the lack of it here.

Alberta was rich with oil and had responsible government. Alberta jobs paid the kid’s bills, education, earned them trades, and bought their homes and newspaper.

There is no such thing as something for nothing. Good economies are fragile and between no trust Trump and B.C. Premier John Horgan’s bumbling dance they will bring on the overdue severe economic and stock market crash. The resulting poverty will finally end the oil pipeline debate but replace it with the new endless soup kitchen line. Note, no environmentally friendly bowl, no soup.

Joe Schwarz

Penticton