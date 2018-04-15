LETTER: The trail is trashed

'Clearly there is little will to do anything about it' says writer

Having frequented the Matsqui Trail regularly for the past decade, one experiences the seasons, the frequent change in birds and animals, the harsh winters, the beautiful mountains and the volatile Fraser River.

For those who I talk to, they have gotten used to the discarded old rusty metal Hydro tower that has been left in the farmer’s field for well over a decade now (a testimony of how diligent our government corporations are – an example of responsible recycling and cleanup, as the rest of us are tutored which metal or plastic object goes in which recycle bag every week).

Then there is the aftermath of what this winter’s ice storm has left us. Let’s just say that the Matsqui Trail could easily be a scene in some apocalyptic movie. So far I’ve seen very little in cleaning up all the branches. The trail for the most part has been cleared, yet there are so many branches covering the grassy areas that it will be difficult, if not impossible, to mow the grass later in the season.

The whole thing is a mess. Clearly there is little will to do anything about it. In my generation, we would have emptied the prisons and organized various work details.

But we now live in a sensitive politically correct atmosphere where no decision is the safest thing to do. One needs to recognize that everything we encounters leaves a mirror image of the philosophy of our time.

Egon Speneder

Mission