LETTER – The time has come for a cat bylaw in the Comox Valley

Dear editor,

CATS seem to be a very committed and compassionate group of volunteers and relocated cats are lucky to have them on their side. CATS volunteers seem to care more about these relocated cats than their owners. How many volunteer hours, time and money are spent as a result of irresponsible pet ownership? Cat owners who insist their cats be free to roam are ultimately the ones responsible if their cat ends up being relocated.

Face it, neighbours get fed up with nuisance cats. Relocating cats is not a perfect solution but until there is a bylaw to deal with problem cats and cat owners who feel it’s their cats’ right to roam and be a nuisance, there is always going to be relocated cats.

Roaming cats face death or injury by cars, relocation, poisoning, disease, injuries from fighting, wildlife encounters, angry neighbours, etc. Love your cat, keep it at home.

Why should your neighbour buy motion sprinklers, lay wire and cardboard to deter and keep your cat out of their yard and gardens? Remember, it is your cat. You can just as well keep your cat in your yard.

I know, I’ve heard it all before, it’s always been that way, cats are supposed to wander. Dogs used to run free, sometimes even in packs; people used to smoke in bars; we didn’t always wear seatbelts.

Time to change.

Thousands of cats live happily not roaming. More and more cities are adopting a responsible pet ownership bylaw.

Sign the online No Roam Cat Bylaw Petition at www.change.org, or for a paper version Community Thrift Store 941, Cumberland Rd., Courtenay. As long as cats roam free there will be dumping grounds.

Cindy Kozlowski,

Courtenay

