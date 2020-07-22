LETTER: The Reimer building

The new SHARE housing project overlooking Highway 3 south of Baker Street is finally proceeding. Occupancy is scheduled for July 2021. All the obstacles have finally been overcome.

Pastor Jim Reimer has consistently provided the vision, tenacity and energy required to make this building happen. Nelson has gained 39 one-bedroom units of affordable housing aimed at low income working households in our community.

On July 14, the SHARE Housing Initiative Society had its annual general meeting, where members in attendance unanimously passed a motion naming the building the Reimer Building. We ask that the building be referred to as the Reimer Building in the various media and in any and all public conversations.

Pastor Jim had no idea the board was proposing the motion and was not involved in its approval in any way. Those of us who have worked on this project recognize the appropriateness of this motion.

Brad Howard

Treasurer, Share Housing Initiative Society

Nelson Star