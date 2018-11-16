Letter: The Pro Rep debate

Dear Editor:

The debate was a living example of why we need proportional representation in B.C. Despite the fact that CBC mismanaged the debate by allowing Andrew Wilkinson to talk over John Horgan every time Horgan tried to explain anything, where was the representation for the Green Party? Was it an oversight that a party with 17 per cent of the popular vote gets no say in the debate about the very electoral system that cheated the Greens out of nine seats?

Up until now, the discussion about Pro Rep has been about the pros and cons. Today, it all about politics. Having no representation at the debate makes it a no-brainer for every Green supporter to vote Pro Rep regardless of pros and cons.

Also, Wilkinson’s performance playing ‘the loud angry old white guy’ shows the level to which politics in B.C. has sunk. My greatest fear today is not fringe parties, it’s the BC Liberal Party and Wilkinson as premier with 100 per cent power. Vote Pro Rep.

Glen Jones

Summerland