I received my new garbage and guidelines paper. Found the article on wild life resistant, "the standard automated collection cart is as wildlife resistant as the ordinary garbage can", very interesting.

I did 10 tip-overs on both cans and the new cart opened 10 times while old cans lid stayed closed ten times. The city of Kimberley needs a further explanation on this as here in Kimberley we have dogs, deer and bears playing with our garbage cans.

Michael Jones

Kimberley