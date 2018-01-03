Letter: The most dangerous time of the year

On Saturday, Dec. 30, I had to go to the Penticton Health Centre. As my daughter drove up Duncan Avenue to Government Street most of the sidewalk was impassable and the street corners were worse.

When we got to the Health Centre, the handicapped access points were full of slush and the sidewalk was slush as well. No area had been sanded. I minced across to the door with my walker. On the way home, we came down Industrial Avenue, turning right onto Atkinson Street. Hard to believe, but the sidewalks were even worse.

Someone needs to supervise snow removal not just piling it up in downtown Penticton as well.

Thank goodness for the wheelchair taxi that was available.

Sharon Evans

Penticton