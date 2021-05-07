LETTER: The kindess of Agassiz

Editor:

I want to describe an example of the kindness of strangers in Agassiz.

On Saturday, May 1 at 11:45 a.m., I was shopping at the Agassiz Produce store. The lady behind me in the queue was buying a package of Dixie Cup ice cream for her grandchildren. I lamented to her that there was a time I would buy four-litre tubs of ice cream.

As I was putting my groceries in my car trunk, she came along and gave me two of her Dixie Cups of ice cream. She refused my offer to pay for them.

To her, my thanks for her amazing kindness and generosity. What a beautiful community we live in.

Olga Bass

Agassiz

